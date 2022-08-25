Mazomanie woman arrested 2 days after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into squad car, Dodge County authorities say

A Mazomanie woman was arrested early Thursday morning, two days after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a squad car, Dodge County authorities reported.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant made a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Redwood Road in the town of Trenton, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The driver, who was later identified as Autumn Gernon, 42, of Mazomanie, lied about her identity and fled from the traffic stop in her vehicle. She headed north on Highway M, struck the sergeant’s squad car after losing control, and then crashed in a cornfield off Milligan Road, Schmidt said.

Gernon fled on foot into the cornfield and was not located, even with a drone and police dog being used, Schmidt said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a woman matching Gernon’s description was seen in the Waupun area, but wasn’t found after an extensive search, Schmidt said, adding that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office notified the community using social media.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, authorities received a report of a female yelling for help at Landall’s trailer park, 916 S. Madison Street in Waupun. She was identified as Gernon and taken into custody, Schmidt said.

The Sheriff’s Offices will refer multiple charges against Gernon to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, including a felony charge for fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer, Schmidt said.