A Mazomanie home was destroyed in a structure fire that took about 7 hours to extinguish early Saturday morning, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Fire crews were called to the home at 24 W. High St. at about 3 a.m. for a structure fire, Sheriff's Office Lt. Matthew Karls said.
The family and its pet were outside and safe when firefighters arrived, Karls said.
Flames and heavy smoke could be seen from outside the house, Karls said.
The fire was extinguished at about 10 a.m., Sheriff's Office Lt. Gordy Bahler said.
The home, valued at about $140,000, is a total loss, Karls said.
The Mazomanie Fire Department had not concluded its investigation Saturday morning into the cause of the fire, but Karls said it did not appear to be suspicious and it likely started in the kitchen.
The Black Earth Fire Department assisted in putting out the flames.