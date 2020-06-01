Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway extends Downtown Madison curfew for two more nights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Monday extended a curfew — initiated late Saturday for that night and Sunday but widely ignored and unenforced — for another two nights Monday. The shutdown, which applies to part of the Isthmus, is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and last until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Pedestrian and vehicular traffic is banned during the curfew for the following locations: 600 N. Park St. to 900 S. Park St.; 1200 W. Lakeside St. to 300 E. Lakeside St.; the Lake Monona shoreline east to the Yahara River; the Yahara River north to Lake Mendota; and the Lake Mendota shoreline west to 600 N. Park St.

The curfew does not apply to individuals traveling to residences or businesses, Rhodes-Conway said in her initial proclamation of emergency.

Rhodes-Conway issued the order late Saturday after a riot erupted Downtown Saturday evening following a protest against the death of a black man in Minneapolis in police custody.