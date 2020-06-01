Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway extends Downtown Madison curfew for two more nights

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Monday extended a curfew — initiated late Saturday for that night and Sunday but widely ignored and unenforced — for another two nights Monday. The shutdown, which applies to part of the Isthmus, is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and last until 5 a.m. the following morning.
Pedestrian and vehicular traffic is banned during the curfew for the following locations: 600 N. Park St. to 900 S. Park St.; 1200 W. Lakeside St. to 300 E. Lakeside St.; the Lake Monona shoreline east to the Yahara River; the Yahara River north to Lake Mendota; and the Lake Mendota shoreline west to 600 N. Park St.
The curfew does not apply to individuals traveling to residences or businesses, Rhodes-Conway said in her initial proclamation of emergency.
Rhodes-Conway issued the order late Saturday after a riot erupted Downtown Saturday evening following a protest against the death of a black man in Minneapolis in police custody.
Some people massing on State Street smashed the windows of multiple businesses, looted, torched a police cruiser, overturned large concrete planters and threw water bottles and rocks at police. More damage followed on Sunday night, when crowds of people broke more windows and threw rocks at police, who did not seek to enforce the curfew.
Photos: Madison protest of Minneapolis man's death turns destructive
