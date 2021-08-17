Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway decries shooting death of student, seeks witness cooperation with police

The shooting occurred in the 10 block of Lathrop Street near Camp Randall stadium just before midnight on Saturday, Madison police spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement. Roughly 100 people were in the street during a party in the area before the shooting occurred, and when police arrived on the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the road.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, later showed up at the hospital with life-threatening injuries but couldn’t be saved. Police said he had been attending the party but it wasn’t clear if he was the intended target of the shooting.

The incident was Madison’s fifth homicide of 2021 and the fourth related to gun violence, Assistant Police Chief Paige Valenta said during a press conference Sunday.

“This act of violence has crossed a line of what is acceptable,” Valenta said. “It is an assault on all of us and our sense of safety and security. My heart goes out to the victim’s family. No one should lose a child.”

“While homicides and shots fired in Madison are down from last year, all violence in our community is unacceptable,” Rhodes-Conway said.