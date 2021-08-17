Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway decries shooting death of student, seeks witness cooperation with police

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Monday called the fatal drive-by shooting of a Madison high school student outside a large party over the weekend “an unacceptable tragedy” and asked witnesses to help police in their investigation.
“All loss of life leaves a hole in our community, but when a young person is struck down in their prime we all must rally,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “The party that night had more than 100 attendees according to those who live in the area. And yet today we still struggle to learn what led to this senseless murder.”
“The Madison Police Department was quick to respond to the scene, collect evidence and fought to save the victim’s life, but without the cooperation of those who knew this student or those who attended the party it will be difficult to bring those responsible to justice,” the mayor said.
Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the shooting of the 17-year-old male student was “heartbreaking news” to district staff.
“Although information has been very limited beyond what has been reported in the news and on social media, (school district) staff are focused on developing a comprehensive support plan to assist in connecting both students and staff with the services they need during this difficult time,” he said.
The shooting occurred in the 10 block of Lathrop Street near Camp Randall stadium just before midnight on Saturday, Madison police spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement. Roughly 100 people were in the street during a party in the area before the shooting occurred, and when police arrived on the scene, they found multiple shell casings in the road.
The victim, whose name has not yet been released, later showed up at the hospital with life-threatening injuries but couldn’t be saved. Police said he had been attending the party but it wasn’t clear if he was the intended target of the shooting.
The incident was Madison’s fifth homicide of 2021 and the fourth related to gun violence, Assistant Police Chief Paige Valenta said during a press conference Sunday.
“This act of violence has crossed a line of what is acceptable,” Valenta said. “It is an assault on all of us and our sense of safety and security. My heart goes out to the victim’s family. No one should lose a child.”
“While homicides and shots fired in Madison are down from last year, all violence in our community is unacceptable,” Rhodes-Conway said.
In 2020, from Jan. 1 through the end of July, there were 143 incidents of shots fired, including 28 in which a person was struck. In 2021, in that same time frame, there were 126 incidents of shots fired, including 20 in which a person was struck, Madison police said.
“There are many efforts across the city, led by the Madison Police Department as well as by Public Health Madison and Dane County via their Violence Prevention Unit, to put an end to senseless gun violence,” Rhodes-Conway said. “If you know something please come forward, help us bring respect and peace to this lost life by sharing what you know, and help us do the work of making Madison a safer place for everyone.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.