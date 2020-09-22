Mauston woman dies from injuries suffered in town of Deerfield crash, authorities say

A Mauston woman died from the injuries she suffered in a crash Sept. 11 in the town of Deerfield, authorities reported.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Lora L. Gibney, 64, died at a local hospital “several days after arrival.”
A forensic examination determined that Gibney’s death was the result of her crash injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The crash occurred on Highway 73 at Interstate 94 in the town of Deerfield and was reported to authorities about 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 11, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
This death remains under investigation by the State Patrol and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
