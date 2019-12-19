Massage therapist now facing 5 charges of touching clients in sexual manner, Madison police say

A massage therapist from Sun Prairie arrested in September for allegedly touching a client in a sexual manner now faces four more such charges after additional women came forward to report incidents following media coverage of the man’s arrest, Madison police reported.
Jarrod J. Huffman, 39, now faces five charges of fourth-degree sexual assault, police spokesman Joel Despain said in a statement.
The incidents allegedly happened at an unidentified massage therapy business in the 6700 block of Odana Road.
You have free articles remaining.
The owner of the massage therapy business has been very cooperative with police, Despain said.
Near West Side homicide, school incidents top recent notable crimes in Madison area