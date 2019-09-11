A massage therapist from Sun Prairie has been arrested for allegedly touching a client in a sexual manner, Madison police reported.
The incident happened Aug. 5 at an unidentified massage therapy business in the 6700 block of Odana Road, Madison police public information officer Joel Despain said in a statement.
Jarrod J. Huffman, 39, of Sun Prairie, was booked and released from the Dane County Jail on Tuesday morning after being tentatively charged with fourth-degree sexual contact without consent.
A woman reported that Huffman touched her in a sexual way without her consent and a detective developed probable cause to arrest Huffman. The detective indicated the owner of the massage therapy business has been very cooperative with police, Despain said.
Huffman has denied the woman's allegations, Despain said.