The Hub

Five men pushed their way into an apartment at The Hub Thursday night, beating a person inside and stealing items and cash.

 Google Maps

Five men pushed their way into an apartment in an upscale Downtown building Thursday night, beating a guest of the residents and stealing items from a bedroom before fleeing.

The mass home invasion was reported at about 8 p.m. at The Hub, 437 N. Frances St., an off-campus apartment building catering to young clientele.

"Five African American males went to an apartment on the ninth floor and beat on the front door," said Sgt. Nathan Becker. "When a resident opened the door to see what was going on, the group pushed its way inside."

At least one of the robbers said he had a gun, but no gun was seen. Three people were in the apartment, two residents and a guest.

"The suspects confronted the male guest, knocked him down, beat him and stomped on his head," Becker said.

"The suspects then kicked in a locked bedroom door and stole personal property and cash before fleeing on foot."

The robbers were all about 17 to 23 years old, with one having dreadlocks.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Comments disabled.