Five men pushed their way into an apartment in an upscale Downtown building Thursday night, beating a guest of the residents and stealing items from a bedroom before fleeing.
The mass home invasion was reported at about 8 p.m. at The Hub, 437 N. Frances St., an off-campus apartment building catering to young clientele.
"Five African American males went to an apartment on the ninth floor and beat on the front door," said Sgt. Nathan Becker. "When a resident opened the door to see what was going on, the group pushed its way inside."
At least one of the robbers said he had a gun, but no gun was seen. Three people were in the apartment, two residents and a guest.
"The suspects confronted the male guest, knocked him down, beat him and stomped on his head," Becker said.
"The suspects then kicked in a locked bedroom door and stole personal property and cash before fleeing on foot."
The robbers were all about 17 to 23 years old, with one having dreadlocks.