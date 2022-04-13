 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Masked robbers with gun get away with cash from restaurant, Beloit police say

Police are investigating an armed robbery after two male robbers with masks and a gun allegedly came into a Beloit restaurant Tuesday night, demanded money and fled with cash.

No arrests have been made yet in the robbery, which happened around 10:23 p.m. in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department.

The two robbers demanded money from the register and left out the back door of the restaurant, Beloit police said. One of them was armed with a gun. No customers were in the restaurant at the time of the robbery, Beloit police spokesperson Sarah Lock said. 

The two men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, Lock said. 

Beloit police did not provide a description of what the robbers looked like, nor whether they were men or teenagers. Witnesses described the vehicle they fled the scene in as a dark-colored sedan. 

Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 362-7463 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/482

