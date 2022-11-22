Masked man points gun at clerk in robbery of South Side liquor store, Madison police say

A masked man pointed a gun at a clerk during a robbery of a South Side liquor store Monday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers were sent to Rocky’s Liquors, 4217 W. Beltline, on a report of an armed robbery, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A clerk told police a masked man pointed a gun at her and stole money from the cash register, before fleeing, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing. A police dog was brought in and police are reviewing digital evidence, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.