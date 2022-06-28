Masked man flees on foot after robbing Janesville hotel, police say

A masked man fled on foot after robbing a Janesville hotel on Monday night, Janesville police reported.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the AmericInn Lodge & Suites, 3900 Milton Ave., on a report of an armed robbery, Sgt. Nicholas Drout said in a statement.

Police were told that a man entered the hotel, threatened an employee, and demanded money while insinuating he had a gun, Drout said.

The man then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, and the clerk was not injured, Drout said.

A police dog tracked the robber and the scene was processed by an evidence technician, “yielding several items of evidentiary value,” though the suspect was not caught, Drout said.

The robber is pictured in the accompanying surveillance photo.

Janesville police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-757-2244. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.