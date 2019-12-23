2 masked gunmen rob Fitchburg convenience store, police say.

Two masked gunmen robbed Capitol Petro Mart, 2770 S. Syene Road, on Saturday night, Fitchburg police reported.
Investigators determined that two suspects wearing masks entered the store shortly before 10 p.m., pointed handguns at an employee and demanded money, then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said in a statement.
A Fitchburg police dog attempted a track but the suspects were not located.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300.
