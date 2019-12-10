Two masked, armed men confronted employees of PLS Check Cashing on Washington Avenue as they arrived to work Monday, demanded cash and fled the scene with money from the drawer, Madison police reported.
PLS Check Cashing employees told police they believed there were two other accomplices who waited outside of the building while the crime was committed, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in statement.
Police deployed a K9 unit to help search for the suspects to no avail. A detective has been assigned to the case but the criminals remain at-large and the police are without leads regarding the case.
Far East Side gun battle, SWAT raid tied to shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area