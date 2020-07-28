Marshals arrest 18-year-old sought in sexual assault, attempted sexual assault cases

The complaint states the woman's son knew Tucker and that Tucker had been to her home before.

After the case went to adult court it was suspended for about six months while the appeals court considered the waiver issue. Tucker was jailed on $30,000 bail and a competency examination was ordered. A state appeals court upheld the transfer to adult court on Dec. 19.

COVID-19 protocols in place at the jail initially prevented an examiner from meeting with Tucker in jail, and because of that his competency and preliminary hearings, set in March, were delayed. On March 24, Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell agreed with Tucker's lawyer to reduce Tucker's bail to $2,000, which was then posted and he was released from jail.

Tucker was to live at his grandmother's home and was to remain in the home except to attend medical appointments and church services, court records state.

Competency examinations were done by two doctors, though one of the doctors, who hadn't examined Tucker since June 2019, was asked to complete a follow-up examination. A competency hearing was rescheduled for July 2. The doctor who needed to re-examine Tucker, however, was unable to contact him. Tucker didn't appear for the hearing and Mitchell issued a warrant for his arrest.