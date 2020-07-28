Marshals arrest 18-year-old sought in sexual assault, attempted sexual assault cases

An 18-year-old man who was sought by Madison police for suspected crimes committed while free on bail for a 2018 sexual assault is back in custody after his arrest on Monday.
Madison police said Sir Emarion M. Tucker was arrested Monday afternoon with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Tucker was located at an address in the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg, where police had received information he might be found.
The arrest is the latest chapter in a case with an already long history, which started with Tucker's arrest in 2018 for the alleged sexual assault of a woman in the 1800 block of Helene Parkway on Madison's Southwest Side.
Tucker, who was 16 at the time, was initially charged as a juvenile on Sept. 11, 2018. In May 2019, following proceedings in juvenile court, Tucker's case was transferred to adult court, where he was charged with first-degree sexual assault, armed robbery and burglary for the Sept. 1, 2018, rape of the 43-year-old woman in her home.
The complaint states the woman's son knew Tucker and that Tucker had been to her home before.
After the case went to adult court it was suspended for about six months while the appeals court considered the waiver issue. Tucker was jailed on $30,000 bail and a competency examination was ordered. A state appeals court upheld the transfer to adult court on Dec. 19.
COVID-19 protocols in place at the jail initially prevented an examiner from meeting with Tucker in jail, and because of that his competency and preliminary hearings, set in March, were delayed. On March 24, Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell agreed with Tucker's lawyer to reduce Tucker's bail to $2,000, which was then posted and he was released from jail.
Tucker was to live at his grandmother's home and was to remain in the home except to attend medical appointments and church services, court records state.
Competency examinations were done by two doctors, though one of the doctors, who hadn't examined Tucker since June 2019, was asked to complete a follow-up examination. A competency hearing was rescheduled for July 2. The doctor who needed to re-examine Tucker, however, was unable to contact him. Tucker didn't appear for the hearing and Mitchell issued a warrant for his arrest.
In the meantime, on June 24, prosecutors filed another criminal complaint charging Tucker with attempted second-degree sexual assault, robbery and battery for a May 29 incident on Madison's Far West Side. According to the complaint, a woman said as she was walking on Radcliffe Drive, someone grabbed her from behind and claimed to have a gun. She said she gave him money from her wallet as he demanded. He also demanded sex, she told police, and struck her in the head and jaw, the complaint states.
The man was seen running toward an address on Tree Lane, where a security officer told police he had seen the man hanging around for a few days. Video from the Tree Lane apartment building was distributed to Madison police officers, and two said they recognized the man as Tucker, according to the complaint.
Madison police also said Tucker is a suspect in the attempted carjacking, robbery, and battery of a 77-year-old woman on Cottage Grove Road on July 9. No charges have been filed in that incident.
Tucker also faces bail jumping charges, including one for having prohibited contact with the victim in the 2018 sexual assault case by allegedly sending her a Facebook friend request in May under a different name.
