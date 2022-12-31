 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marshall Area EMS ceases operation after 45 years

Marshall Area EMS is ceasing operations with the end of 2022, handing off coverage to Sun Prairie EMS, the Marshall organization said.

The organization served the village of Marshall since 1977, along with the towns of Medina, Sun Prairie and York.

"We have been present at everything from childbirth to the end of life," Marshall Area EMS said in a statement. "We are proud of the excellent quality and compassionate care we have provided our patients and their families over the last 45 years."

Marshall Area EMS gave the community more than just medical aid, providing scholarships to Marshall High School seniors, partnering with community organizations to teach CPR and Stop-the-Bleed, among other contributions.

Those needing emergency medical services in the Marshall area can still call 911, but will be cared for by Sun Prairie EMS in the new year.

