A 29-year-old Markesan man was killed Saturday night when he crashed his car off a road into a group of trees in the town of Green Lake in Green Lake County, authorities reported.
Authorities were alerted to the crash off County K west of Lakeview Road about 9 a.m. Sunday, but believe it happened about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Investigators believe the 2004 Subaru was headed west on K at high speed when it left the road and struck a group of trees. Due to the damage to the vehicle and the trees obstructing access to the scene, a path had to be cut to the vehicle, the release states.
The single occupant of the Subaru was found dead. His name has been released, pending notification of family.
The investigation of the crash is ongoing and involves the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and coroner, and the State Patrol.