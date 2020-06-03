Mario White, court commissioner and ex-public defender, appointed as judge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mario White, a Dane County court commissioner and former assistant state public defender, will become Dane County's newest judge.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday White's appointment to the bench to replace former Judge William Hanrahan, who retired in March to take a job as an assistant chief immigration judge in San Francisco.

"It's very surreal to say the least," White said Wednesday. "I'm certainly excited and looking forward to it."

White, 41, will become Dane County's fourth African American judge, following Paul Higginbotham, who served from 1994 to 2003; James Martin, who served from 2003 to 2009; and Everett Mitchell, who was elected in 2016 and is currently serving.

"It's one of those things when I started as a public defender in 2008, being a judge wasn't really on my radar screen," White said. "It wasn't until later that I saw the need for thoughtful and compassionate judges. That started me on the process to getting to that role."

In a statement, Evers said the past week has shown Wisconsin's criminal justice system needs "top to bottom change" to address systemic racism.