Marijuana charges against Rasta church operators to remain, judge says

The marijuana distribution case against two local men who say they practice the Rastafari faith will go forward after a Dane County judge declined to dismiss charges against them on religious grounds.

Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky said it is up to the state Legislature, not a circuit court judge like herself, to decide whether marijuana is a controlled substance, despite momentum in other states to legalize marijuana.

Karofsky ruled that while she believes Jesse Schworck, of Stoughton, and Dylan Bangert, of Madison, hold sincere religious beliefs and that those beliefs are burdened by the application of a state law, the law is based on a compelling state interest in regulating controlled substances. Under state law, marijuana is a controlled substance, she said, and only the Legislature can change that.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anthony Delyea, attorney for Schworck, said he will consider appealing the decision.