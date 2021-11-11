 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maple Bluff police dog to retire from force after 6 years of service
alert

Maple Bluff police dog to retire from force after 6 years of service

Maple Bluff police dog

Ali poses with her handler Maple Bluff Police Sgt. Kyle Dabbs. 

 MAPLE BLUFF POLICE

A police K9 with the Maple Bluff Police Department has retired after six years in the line of duty, the village announced on social media. 

The dog, named Ali, is leaving the department due to medical reasons on the recommendation of her veterinarian, the village said.

"She joined the Maple Bluff Police Department on Dec. 1, 2015 and has worked tirelessly for the past six years to assist our officers and the public," the village wrote on Facebook.

The Maple Bluff Village Board passed a resolution honoring Ali on Tuesday. The resolution also permitted her adoption by handler Sgt. Kyle Dabbs.

"The Village of Maple Bluff and the Maple Bluff Police Department appreciate the support of everyone who helped make Ali’s service to the community possible and wish her a happy retirement," the village said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics