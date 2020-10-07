 Skip to main content
Many report gunfire on South Side Tuesday night, Madison police say
Many report gunfire on South Side Tuesday night, Madison police say

Madison police squad car
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL

Many called 911 to say they heard gunfire on the South Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

The calls reported shots in the 1100 block of Moorland Road shortly before 7:30 p.m., with one person reporting seeing shots between a Volkswagen SUV and a gold Chevy Silverado, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Responding officers found no property damage or shell casings and no injuries were reported, DeSpain said.

