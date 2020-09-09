Manual transmission may have foiled vehicle thieves at Southwest Side home, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A manual transmission may have foiled would-be vehicle thieves at a Southwest Side home early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 4000 block of Crawford Drive shortly after 2 a.m., after a resident woke up to the sound of someone in the residence, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

The residents observed two people near their vehicle who ran off without taking the vehicle, which has a manual transmission, though several items were taken from the home, Hartman said.

A police dog was unsuccessful in attempting to locate the suspects, Hartman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3Tips.com.

Sentencing of driver of car in which Anisa Scott was shot tops recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.