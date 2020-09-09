 Skip to main content
Manual transmission may have foiled vehicle thieves at Southwest Side home, Madison police say
Manual transmission may have foiled vehicle thieves at Southwest Side home, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A manual transmission may have foiled would-be vehicle thieves at a Southwest Side home early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 4000 block of Crawford Drive shortly after 2 a.m., after a resident woke up to the sound of someone in the residence, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

The residents observed two people near their vehicle who ran off without taking the vehicle, which has a manual transmission, though several items were taken from the home, Hartman said.

A police dog was unsuccessful in attempting to locate the suspects, Hartman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3Tips.com.

