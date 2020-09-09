Manual transmission may have foiled vehicle thieves at Southwest Side home, Madison police say

A manual transmission may have foiled would-be vehicle thieves at a Southwest Side home early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.
Officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 4000 block of Crawford Drive shortly after 2 a.m., after a resident woke up to the sound of someone in the residence, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
The residents observed two people near their vehicle who ran off without taking the vehicle, which has a manual transmission, though several items were taken from the home, Hartman said.
A police dog was unsuccessful in attempting to locate the suspects, Hartman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3Tips.com.
