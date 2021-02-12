Man's car stolen with young child still inside while picking up food on East Side

A man’s car was stolen with his child still inside of it while it was left running on the East Side Friday evening, Madison police said.

The man was inside of a restaurant picking up food on the 1900 block of Winnebago Street about 6:05 p.m., and his car was left unlocked and running with his young child inside, Sgt. Gregory Sosoka said. The car was gone by the time he got back.

Police were called after the man sought out a passerby to get help.

While waiting for officers to respond, Sosoka said the man started looking in the area on his own and found his car a few minutes later near Winnebago Street and Linden Avenue. The child was found safe inside.

Police remind the public that cars are stolen daily, most commonly those left running and unattended. Cars are stolen in both residential areas and commercial parking lots and should not be left unattended and unlocked, including when warming a car up in cold weather, Sosoka said.