Man's body found in lake Friday morning behind UW Memorial Union

Rescue teams found a man's body in Lake Mendota behind the UW-Memorial Union on Friday morning.

A passerby notified police at about 6:10 a.m. of what appeared to be a body floating in the water, just off a pier near Alumni Park, UW-Madison police spokesperson Marc Lovicott said.

The UW Police Department responded immediately, along with the Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff's Office, and Madison Fire Rescue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It's unclear why the individual was in the water and for how long," Lovicott said. "At this point, we do not suspect foul play."

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s identity after an autopsy and notification of family, Lovicott said.