Man yelling profanities Downtown arrested after knocking man’s glasses off, Madison police say
Matthew Landsverk booking photo

Matthew Landsverk.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man who was yelling profanities Downtown on Saturday morning was arrested after attacking and knocking a man’s glasses off, Madison police reported.

Matthew Landsverk, 28, was booked into the Dane County Jail after the incident on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed.

Police were dispatched to West Doty Street and South Fairchild Street shortly after 9:45 a.m. Saturday on a weapons offense, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

A witness told officers that the suspect later identified as Landsverk was by the Capital Square yelling profanities and later attacked a man, knocking his glasses off, Kimberley said.

A witness who observed the attack confronted the suspect, who produced a folding knife before taking off on foot, Kimberley said.

Surveillance video helped in the arrest of Landsverk, Kimberley said.

