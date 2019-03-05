Try 3 months for $3

A man who left his crashed pickup truck in Sauk County Monday night then yelled for help while out in the frigid cold was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Mark Kast Jr., 37, Loganville, was arrested for his alleged third operating while intoxicated offense, after being evaluated by paramedics for exposure to the cold, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident started at about 9:15 p.m. when a deputy located a crash on Highway 58 near Branton Road in the town of Ironton.

"Prior to locating the crash, the deputy had been in the area after receiving a report of a possibly intoxicated driver," said Sheriff Chip Meister.

The deputy checked the registration on the Chevy Silverado and it matched the person reportedly driving while intoxicated.

"The truck wasn't occupied, but there were fresh footprints in the snow, leading away from the truck," Meister said. "The deputy checked the area around the crash but was initially unable to locate the operator."

While waiting for a tow truck to arrive to haul the pickup truck away, the deputy heard someone in the woods yelling for help.

The deputy found Kast, and could see signs he was intoxicated.

He refused field sobriety testing and was taken into custody to the Sauk County Jail.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

