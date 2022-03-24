Man wounded in North Side shootout with police charged with attempted homicide of 2 officers

A man who was shot by Madison police officers in January on Madison's North Side after police said the man fired shots at them as they tried to arrest him was charged Thursday with two counts of attempted homicide.

A revised criminal complaint issued Thursday against Syngleton J. Smith-Harston, 24, of Madison, is the first document issued by the Dane County District Attorney's Office that describes in any detail the events surrounding Smith-Harston's arrest on Jan. 11 outside an apartment building near the corner of Northport and Dryden drives.

It adds two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of two police officers involved in the attempt to arrest Smith-Harston.

The incident happened as police moved in to arrest Smith-Harston and Cameron X. Smith, 23, of Madison, for two armed robberies that had happened on the North Side in January. Agents from the state Division of Criminal Investigation looked into the shooting and on Feb. 23, sent their findings, without public comment, to Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne for a decision on possible charges.

Ozanne did not immediately respond to emailed questions Thursday.

Smith-Harston and Smith were charged on Feb. 11 with the robberies in a criminal complaint that did not mention the shootout. But statements made by a prosecutor during court appearances by Smith and Smith-Harston indicated Smith-Harston would likely face charges related to the shooting.

The revised complaint does not contain any information about which officer or officers shot Smith-Harston. It only indicates that an officer fired back at Smith-Harston after he is alleged to have fired at her and another officer.

According to the revised complaint:

An officer identified in the complaint only as SEB, who was with a police dog, Roko, was part of the operation to arrest Smith-Harston and Smith. She was stationed on Dryden Drive at Londonderry Drive looking at the rear of the apartment where the two men had been.

Smith had already been arrested, and officers were giving verbal orders to Smith-Harston to surrender. Another officer, identified in the complaint only as TB, joined SEB.

Over the radio, Detective Jamie Grann said the suspect was "out on the balcony jumping," or words to that effect, and SEB saw Smith-Harston jump from the balcony, over a chain-link fence and into the apartment's playground area.

SEB and TD got out of the squad car and SEB grabbed Roko. SEB and Roko ran across Dryden Drive to the sidewalk near the playground and were separated from Smith-Harston only by the chain-link fence.

Smith-Harston ran northeast up a hill, toward a corner of the fenced area that was toward Dryden Drive and Browning Road.

SEB said she ordered Smith-Harston to get on the ground, warning he would be bitten by Roko. Smith-Harston continued to run. SEB and Roko made it to the fence line as other officers yelled at Smith-Harston to stop.

TD said she made eye contact with Smith-Harston as he was running, but she did not initially see anything in his hands.

As Smith-Harston continued running, SEB noticed a gun in his right hand. She said he looked directly at her, extended his arm and pointed the gun at her. SEB said she was "looking directly down the barrel" of the gun. She yelled, "Gun! Gun! Gun!"

TD and SEB heard Smith-Harston fire several shots. SEB said the shots were directed at her, TD and Roko. TD, who had initially pulled out her Taser, said she immediately hit the ground and tried to make herself as small a target as possible.

SEB returned fire. Smith-Harston tripped and fell but got up and continued to fire shots toward the officers.

The complaint goes on to state that Smith-Harston was subsequently arrested but does not provide any details about how he was shot or his injuries.

It states that after Smith-Harston was arrested, another officer pointed out to SEB that her nose was bleeding. She theorized that she was injured by ice, snow or debris kicked up when shots fired by Smith-Harston struck the ground, the complaint states. TD said she initially thought SEB had been shot.

Smith and Smith-Harston appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on the robbery charges, but the state Public Defender's Office has not yet been able to find lawyers for them. It was the second time their preliminary hearing had been set over because lawyers had not been assigned to them.

The hearing was rescheduled for April 14. Both remain in jail on cash bail and on state Department of Corrections holds.

At the time of the Jan. 11 shooting incident, the pair was being sought for the Jan. 9 robbery of a Green Cab driver and the Jan. 10 robbery of a gas station and convenience store. The cab driver told police he was robbed after he had given the two a ride to the same Northport Drive apartment building where the shooting incident would later occur, the complaint states.

A credit card taken from the driver was later used at Capitol Petro, 3101 N. Sherman Ave., which the pair was accused of robbing later that night.

