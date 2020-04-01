Man working at home scares off teen burglar who opens door to Northeast Side house, Madison police say

A man working at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic scared off a teen burglar who opened the door from the garage into his house on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The man said the door from the garage to his Quincy Avenue home opened suddenly shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, and when he looked, he saw a teenager with a hood pulled tightly around his face running from his property to a nearby Nissan Rogue, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The Rogue, which contained two other teens, drove from the area at a high rate of speed, but the witness was able to get the license plate, and it turned out to be stolen from a West Side residence on Monday, DeSpain said

The man said the teen had gotten into two cars parked outside his home, apparently rifling through them, likely looking for car keys. The keys were not inside the cars, and the criminal may have hoped to find a set inside the home, DeSpain said.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Belgrove Lane resident went outside to see why his dog was barking and found a teenager wearing pajama pants and a gray sweatshirt inside his garage, DeSpain said.