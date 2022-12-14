 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man, woman sought for stealing puppy from Janesville pet store, police say

A man and a woman are being sought for stealing a dog from a Janesville pet store on Monday, Janesville police reported.

The man and woman entered Petland, 2021 Humes Road, at about 3:30 p.m. Monday and selected a brown Dachshund puppy. The woman concealed the puppy under her coat and left the store, Sgt. Glen Hageman said in a statement.

The man, woman and puppy are seen in the accompanying surveillance photos.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-755-3100 or the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 608-757-2244 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

