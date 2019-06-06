A 24-year-old man suspected of stealing from multiple Walmarts fled from police early Thursday morning, speeding along the Beltline at more than 100 mph, according to Monona Police.
Officers arrested the driver, Grant Kamien, of Baraboo, after finding him and his 23-year-old passenger, Tezrha Krueger, hiding in a dog kennel. Kamien had previously escaped from custody in Sauk County, police reported.
A Monona police officer had initially seen the Buick driving suspiciously in the underground parking lot of the Monona Walmart around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police reported. According to police, the car pulled into a nearby gas station, then drove west on the Beltline after the driver and passenger spotted police.
When the officer followed and turned on police lights to pull the Buick over, the car sped away. The officer stopped the high-speed chase near Seminole Highway.
Shortly after, Town of Madison Police found the vehicle abandoned near Seminole Highway and Doncaster Drive, and officers started a search with Monona K-9, Miya.
Miya helped police find Kamien and Krueger, who were hiding a few blocks away in the dog kennel.
Kamien was arrested on tentative charges of felony eluding, resisting arrest, possession of drug Paraphernalia, escape, probation violation and several traffic violations. He was taken to the Dane County Jail. Kamien is a suspect in multiple thefts from the Walmarts in Monona, Madison and Janesville.
Krueger, of Baraboo, was given a citation for resisting arrest and released.