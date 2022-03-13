Man, woman beat and robbed at East Side gas station, police say

Two people were mugged and beaten by four assailants at a Mobil Gas Station on the East Side Saturday night, Madison police said.

The man and woman were attacked around 10 p.m. at the gas station at 3019 E. Washington Ave., Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement. Upon arriving to the gas station, the man and woman ran into two acquaintances who were acting strange and seemed like they were stalling, Hannah said.

When the man went out to get money from his car, two more assailants pulled up in a vehicle and proceeded to pistol whip and beat him. The two assailants then went into the gas station and beat up the woman with the help of the two other perpetrators, Hannah said. $50 was stolen from the woman.

Both victims went to the hospital, Hannah said, where the male victim received stitches in the head.

