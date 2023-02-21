A man with a violent criminal history wanted in Pennsylvania was arrested early Monday at a Janesville motel, Janesville police reported.

On Thursday, Janesville police were told that Darelle M. Coffey, 32, was staying in Janesville at a local hotel and wanted on an extraditable, felony probation warrant for absconding out of Pennsylvania, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff said in a statement.

Coffey’s violent criminal history in Pennsylvania includes arrests for attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering safety, burglary, stalking and illegally possessing a firearm, Ratzlaff said.

Coffey was seen coming and going from room 255 at Motel 6, 3907 Milton Ave. on Sunday, a search warrant was obtained for the room and the Janesville Police Department SWAT team was activated at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Ratzlaff said.

Several rooms were evacuated before attempting contact with Coffey. Crisis negotiators were able to speak with him by phone and he surrendered without incident shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday, Ratzlaff said.

Coffey is being held at the Rock County Jail waiting to be transported back to Pennsylvania, Ratzlaff said.

