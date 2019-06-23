A 30-year-old man was tased then arrested for possessing a stolen gun after acting belligerently during a party on the Far West Side early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers were responding to reports of loud noise coming from an apartment party on the 7000 block of Flower Lane around 2:50 a.m., according to Madison police.
Once inside the apartment, the officers found the man acting belligerently after coming back inside from a balcony. The man would not cooperate with police, so officers used an electronic control device, or Taser, on him so that officers could take him into custody.
A stolen handgun was found on the balcony, and police were able to link the gun to the man.
The man was arrested and taken to jail on tentative charges of possession of a stolen firearm, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and obstructing an officer.
The man had originally given officers a false name, but his true identity was determined when he got to the Dane County Public Safety Building. The man also had an outstanding warrant for failing to pay child support.
Before going to jail, the man was taken to the hospital because of injuries sustained during a fight that happened before officers arrived. Police said the man was not injured by the Taser.