...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE...
.SNOW WILL SPREAD EAST THROUGH THE AREA OVERNIGHT TONIGHT AND
LINGER INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. THE WET, SLUSHY SNOW WILL BE
HEAVIEST DURING THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. THE SNOW WILL
TRANSITION TO A RAIN AND SNOW MIX OR ALL RAIN BY WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON, AS TEMPERATURES WARM.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...WET, SLUSHY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2
TO 4 INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY DURING THE
WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
A man with a revoked driver’s license was arrested after a crash Monday night on the Southeast Side that killed a pedestrian, Madison police reported.
Shuan T. Jones, 37, was arrested on tentative charges of knowingly operating while revoked causing death, ignition interlock device tampering-failure to install, and resisting/obstructing an officer. Jones’ driver’s license was revoked due to an OWI conviction, according to his Dane County Jail booking page.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on Highway 12 near Millpond Road, Sgt. Nathan Becker said.
The person’s name will be released later by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
The road was closed until about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Becker said.
No more details on the crash were released.
Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Madison Mallards pro shop arson, fatal hit-and-run arrest top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Fire that destroyed pro shop at Madison Mallards Duck Pond was arson, authorities say
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Northport pedestrian
Janesville gas station operator defrauded Libyan Embassy to pay tax, electricity bills, feds allege
Truck airborne for 60 feet before crashing into roof in town of Beloit, police say
Madison man arrested for exchange of gunfire after dispute at State Street apartment, police say
Man shot in face after he says estranged wife drives up to him, suspect in custody, Janesville police say
Man hospitalized after teen brother shoots him in arm in Sun Prairie, police say
Second suspect in North Side homicide arrested in Mississippi, Madison police say
Resident arrested for alleged arson at North Side home, authorities say
5 Madison teens crash stolen SUV, flee on foot, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.