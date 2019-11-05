Shuan T. Jones booking photo

A man with a revoked driver’s license was arrested after a crash Monday night on the Southeast Side that killed a pedestrian, Madison police reported.

Shuan T. Jones, 37, was arrested on tentative charges of knowingly operating while revoked causing death, ignition interlock device tampering-failure to install, and resisting/obstructing an officer. Jones’ driver’s license was revoked due to an OWI conviction, according to his Dane County Jail booking page.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on Highway 12 near Millpond Road, Sgt. Nathan Becker said.

The person’s name will be released later by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

The road was closed until about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Becker said.

No more details on the crash were released.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

