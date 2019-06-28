Madison squad car very tight crop
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man with a history of mental illness injured a Madison police officer Friday morning when the officer tried to help get the man into custody and to a hospital.

The incident happened at about 8:50 a.m. on Regent Street, in the Madison West High School area, police said.

"911 received a call from a family member concerned about the welfare and statements of a loved one with a history of mental illness," said public information officer Julie Laundrie.

The man was located and police went to the scene, with an officer getting injured during the interaction.

"The man was taken to the hospital, where he will be evaluated for mental health needs, Laundrie said.

