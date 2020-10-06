Man with knife attempts to rob Far East Side restaurant, Madison police say

A man armed with a knife attempted to rob a Far East Side restaurant Monday night, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police were called to TGI Friday's, 2502 East Springs Drive, on a report of an attempted armed robbery, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

An employee told police that a man about 5-foot-11 to 6-foot, wearing a mask, a beanie, and all dark clothing came in with 4-inch knife and demanded to be taken to a cash register for cash, Hartman said.

The robber and employee went to the register and when the employee called for a manager, the robber fled on foot with no money, Hartman said.

A police dog was brought in and video evidence was gathered by officers, but no arrest has been reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

