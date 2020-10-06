 Skip to main content
Man with knife at Downtown hotel resists when arrested, Madison police say
Man with knife at Downtown hotel resists when arrested, Madison police say

Ahmad Shakaib booking photo

Ahmad Shakaib.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A man armed with a knife at a Downtown hotel resisted when arrested early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

A clerk at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 440 W. Johnson St., became frightened for her safety and called police about 12:30 a.m. after a knife-wielding man showed up in a vestibule of the hotel, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man, who was not a guest and didn’t have an access card, was mumbling and attempting to enter the locked hotel, DeSpain said.

The first officer on the scene used his foot to hold the exterior door shut, trapping the suspect inside the vestibule. The officer could see the man had a knife, and ordered him multiple times to drop it. The man initially refused, but eventually did put the knife down, DeSpain said.

It took several officers to arrest the man, who resisted being taken into custody, DeSpain said.

Ahmad Shakaib, 48, no permanent address, was taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed.

Two additional knives were found in a bag Shakaib was carrying, DeSpain said.

