Man with handgun robs Far West Side gas station, Madison police say

Man with handgun robs Far West Side gas station, Madison police say

A man with a handgun robbed a Far West Side gas station early Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police said in a statement the man entered the Kwik Trip at 7502 Mineral Point Road around 3:40 a.m. with a small black handgun. The robber demanded cash and fled on foot with an undetermined amount of money, police said.

A police dog was unable to locate the robber, police said.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers anonymously at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

