 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man with gun robs 2 people walking on Far East Side, Madison police say
alert

Man with gun robs 2 people walking on Far East Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A man armed with a gun robbed two people walking on the Far East Side late Monday night, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Hayes Road shortly before midnight and determined that the two adults were walking when a man approached them, pulled out a handgun, and demanded they empty their pockets, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

The robber stole money from the two people and fled on foot. Police surrounded the area and a police dog was brought in, but no arrests were made, Gibson said.

Terrorist plot to kidnap Michigan governor to 'stand trial' in Wisconsin tops recent notable crime news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics