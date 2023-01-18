Man with gun arrested after disturbance at Southwest Side fast food restaurant, Madison police say

A man who had a gun was arrested after a disturbance Friday afternoon at a Southwest Side fast food restaurant, Madison police reported.
Officers were sent to the disturbance at Wendy’s, 633 S. Gammon Road, about 12:30 p.m. Friday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Employees called 911 after noticing a gun on an upset customer who caused a disturbance, Fryer said.
The customer, Miguel Burgos, 30, of Madison, was arrested after his vehicle was located on the eastbound Beltline. He faces a tentative charge of disorderly conduct while armed, Fryer said.
