A man with a bleeding hand was arrested for attempting to break into a jewelry store on Friday morning, Madison police reported Tuesday.

Officers initially were dispatched to a jewelry store in the 4100 block of East Washington Avenue on Thursday night after an alarm was tripped. They arrived to find the front door of the building smashed and a door to a jewelry store damaged, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Hours later, an employee was inside the store when a person again tried to break down the door, Fryer said.

Nearby officers saw the suspect leaving the area and found him bleeding from attempting to break the door, Fryer said.

The man, Dane A. Killerlain, 58, was arrested on two tentative charges of attempted burglary and criminal damage to property, Fryer said.

