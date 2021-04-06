Man with banana grabs money from cash register, fights off store employee to flee, Madison police say

A man with a banana grabbed money from the cash register and fought off a store employee to flee early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
At about 1:40 a.m., police were dispatched on a report of a strong-arm robbery at Kwik Trip, 4402 E. Buckeye Rd., Lt. Daniel Perez said in a report.
Police were told that a man entered the gas station and approached the counter with a banana and cash in hand. When the register was open, the suspect lunged over the counter and grabbed money from the till, then was grabbed by an employee but was able to break free and flee the scene, Perez said.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
