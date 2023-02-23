A man was arrested Monday night for wielding two small axes while knocking on people's doors in the 4000 block of Nakoosa Trail on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

Police first got calls about the man around 10:20 p.m. Monday reporting he had walked inside someone's home after they eventually opened the door, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

"One person opened the door and the suspect entered the unit and jumped out of a window," Fryer said.

Police eventually found the man on Stoughton Road near Commercial Avenue, and identified him as Antonio A. Ramsey, 25, Fryer said.

Ramsey was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, resisting and obstruction.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is continuing, police said.

The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined Daytime break-ins of homes are most common Southern states experience the most property crime Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries 15. Dallas, TX 14. Houston, TX 13. Las Vegas, NV 12. Columbus, OH 11. Minneapolis, MN 10. Milwaukee, WI 9. Wichita, KS 8. Kansas City, MO 7. Oklahoma City, OK 6. Bakersfield, CA 5. Seattle, WA 4. Baltimore, MD 3. Detroit, MI 2. Tulsa, OK 1. Memphis, TN