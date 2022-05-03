Man with 7 OWI convictions faces OWI homicide charge in Whitney Way crash that killed Edgerton woman

A man with seven OWI convictions faces a tentative OWI homicide charge for an April 28 crash that killed an 84-year-old Edgerton woman, records show.
Thomas G. Monson, 59, was booked into the Dane County Jail late Monday afternoon on tentative charges of OWI homicide, OWI, and operating after suspension, as well as a parole violation. The case number in the jail records matches the case number in the police incident report.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in the crash as Bonnie J. Monson, 84, of Edgerton.
Monson died from injuries sustained in the crash that occurred about 2:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of South Whitney Way and Endeavor Lane, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
She was the front seat passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a tree, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement early Monday afternoon, adding Monson had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Monson died at a local hospital Thursday, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Police said the driver was a 59-year-old man who was hospitalized with injuries suffered in the crash, but did not disclose his name or any relationship he may have to Bonnie Monson.
Fryer on Monday said the crash remains under investigation and that charges would be filed.
Thomas Monson was booked into jail later on Monday.
