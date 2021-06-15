Man with 5 prior meth convictions arrested after drug raid in Grant County, authorities say

A man with five prior methamphetamine convictions was arrested after a drug raid last week in Grant County, authorities reported Tuesday.

On Wednesday, investigators from the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 12961 2nd St. in Preston, Grant County Chief Deputy Jack R. Johnson said in a report.

Investigators found methamphetamine, heroin, firearms, and stolen property in the residence, and Jeremy Koppen, 41, was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail, Johnson said.

Koppen will be referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office for the following charges: two counts delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs (heroin), maintain drug trafficking place, felon in possession of firearm, possession of a short barreled shotgun, and receiving stolen property, Johnson said.

Koppen has five prior convictions since 2017 relating to the possession or distribution of methamphetamine and is under supervision by the state Department of Corrections, Johnson said.

