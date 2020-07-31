You are the owner of this article.
Man wields knife in fight with woman Downtown, Madison police say

Man wields knife in fight with woman Downtown, Madison police say

Madison squad car
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police used non-lethal force Thursday evening against a man who wielded a knife during a fight with a woman Downtown. 

Officers responded to a report of a physical altercation between a man and a woman in the 700 block of Braxton Place around 7:30 p.m., Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement. 

Police arrived to find the man moving aggressively toward the woman while holding the knife in the 200 block of South Park Street, Zanders said. 

The man wrapped his arms around the woman's shoulder while still wielding the knife, prompting officers to use non-lethal force to secure the man. He was taken into custody, Zanders reported. 

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, Zanders said. 

