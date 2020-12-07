Man whose arrest sparked protest pleads guilty to misdemeanors, receives no additional jail

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The Dane County Jail has taught me things I never expected - most importantly, mastering self-control," he said. "I realized most people in Dane County Jail are in here due to a lack of self-control, including myself."

He said he had practiced meditation in jail and was "acknowledging my emotions."

The disorderly conduct and resisting arrest convictions relate to incidents in which Johnson was charged with threatening business owners and creating disturbances and resisting police as they tried to arrest him. The criminal damage conviction relates to spray painting graffiti on the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial on the state Capitol grounds. Johnson was ordered to pay $208 in restitution for that incident.

Johnson's June 23 arrest sparked a protest that led others to topple two statues on the Capitol grounds, an attempt to burn the City-County Building and the assault of a state senator.