Man whose arrest sparked June protest says he's gained 'self control'

"And clearly that was not the right decision for Devonere," Khandhar said. "And he agrees with that. He emotionally was not in a state to be out there. It was a very tense environment. He was overwhelmed and he lets his emotions take control if him."

Johnson remains in custody on the state and federal charges related to the incidents at Mackesey's and The Coopers Tavern.

Also Wednesday, a Dane County judge dismissed a felony criminal damage to property charge against Kelsey Nelson, 30, of Madison, who police and prosecutors say helped tear down the Heg statue.

During a preliminary hearing, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne presented video image stills of a gray Nissan Murano that had allegedly helped pull down the statue with a rope or a chain, and sought to connect the vehicle's driver to that incident.

But Nelson's attorney, Syovata Edari, pointed out that that were no clear shots of Nelson in the vehicle around the time of the statue was removed, and Circuit Judge Chris Taylor agreed.

"The problem that I have with this case is you don't place the defendant in the car at the scene," she said. "The only thing that I have is one blurry photograph. It looks like a person of color but I can't tell that that's the defendant."