Man who was shot, killed was leaving Dane County Jail; suspect in custody, chief says

The man who was killed in the street steps outside of the Dane County Jail Wednesday had just left the jail when he was shot in a "pre-planned," "targeted" incident, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Thursday.

Two "persons of interest" were arrested Wednesday night, and one of them is now considered a suspect who will soon be tentatively charged with homicide, Barnes said. The other remains in custody on a parole violation. Both men are in the Dane County Jail.

The 30-year-old man was walking with a family member down the 200 block of South Carroll Street between the jail and the Central Police District when he was fatally shot around 5:10 p.m. He was taken to the hospital, but later died from gunshot wounds, Barnes said.

The killing is Madison's first homicide of 2022.

Barnes declined to specify whether the man was in custody at the jail before he left. Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the man was a lifelong Madison resident and was not a city or county employee, nor was he a police officer. The man's name will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Barnes said his department is still working to determine a motive for the homicide, but they believe it was "premeditated." It's "too early" to say whether the attack was gang related, he added.

Multiple rounds were fired, and more than a dozen shell casings were found, Barnes said. Multiple people witnessed the shooting and are cooperating with police, he said.

One suspect and a "person of interest" in the shooting were involved in a hit-and-run crash on South Park Street shortly after the killing, a few miles south of the scene, Fryer said. No injuries were reported. An SUV driven by the suspect struck a motorist driving south on the street around 5:10 p.m., causing minor damage.

Barnes did not identify either person of interest, but two men have been jailed in connection with the fatal shooting, according to the homicide's case number with the Police Department and matching jail records.

Demone Marshawn Cummins, 20, is tentatively charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver. He was arrested Wednesday at 5:37 p.m., according to the jail record.

Amond Deshawn Galtney, 25, is being held on a parole violation. He was convicted of weapon possession and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in 2015. He was arrested Wednesday at 5:11 p.m., according to the jail record.

Madison police are asking anyone with information on the fatal shooting to call the Police Department at 608-255-2345 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

"Last night's shooting continues to serve as a reminder that gun violence does not belong in the Madison community," Barnes said.

State Journal reporters Lucas Robinson and Ed Treleven contributed to this report.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.