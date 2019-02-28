A man who was shot by Madison police after he brandished a knife toward an officer pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge of threatening police.
Scott R. Stein Jr., 36, of Madison entered the plea as part of an agreement in which he also pleaded guilty to several other charges for unrelated matters, including retail theft and the battery of a security guard at Menards, 430 Commerce Drive, on Madison's West Side.
Under the agreement, Assistant District Attorney Tim Helmberger will ask for no more than four years in prison and three years of extended supervision when Stein is sentenced in about two months by Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz.
In all, Stein pleaded guilty to threatening an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery and two counts of retail theft.
A criminal complaint states that on Sept. 1, police officers went to look for Stein after another man reported that Stein had struck him after he confronted Stein about a $20 debt.
When officers spotted Stein near Demetral Field on Madison's East Side, they gave chase. Eventually, in the 500 block of Seventh Street, Stein pulled out a knife and pointed it at Officer Jane Zahalka, then continued running, the complaint states.
He stopped again in the 400 block of Seventh Street and again pointed the knife at Zahalka. Officer Christina Hill then pointed her service gun at Stein, according to the complaint, and he turned his attention to Hill. She ordered him to drop the knife, and he continued to approach her. When he was between 5 and 10 feet away, she fired, hitting him in the lower abdomen.