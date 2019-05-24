A Madison man seen crashing into parked cars on the East Side before getting out of his Jeep wanted a police officer to shoot him as he was put into handcuffs.
Arthur Fuqua, 61, faces multiple tentative charges including a seventh offense operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, fleeing/eluding, resisting/obstructing, two counts of hit and run and reckless driving, Madison police said.
Police were informed at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday of a blue-colored Jeep heading south on Fair Oaks Avenue at about 80 mph.
"It just struck a couple of cars," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "An officer was in the area and spotted the SUV."
The vehicle was heavily damaged in the front end, with parts hanging underneath the Jeep, almost to the pavement, and smoke was pouring from the vehicle.
"The officer saw the driver run a red light on East Washington Avenue," DeSpain said. "The officer got behind the Jeep and tried to pull it over."
Fuqua didn't stop but drove through a parking lot and onto Hermina Street, where he got out and started to walk away.
"The officer ordered the man to stop," DeSpain said. "The man was yelling for the officer to shoot him."
The officer didn't shoot, but took the suspect to the ground.
"With help from a passerby, the officer was able to get him into handcuffs," DeSpain said.
